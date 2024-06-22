Aprio Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 37,734 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 14,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter worth $1,375,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PBR shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.20 to $17.70 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $17.20 to $17.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. HSBC upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

Shares of PBR stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $17.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.87.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $23.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.0288 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 16%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

