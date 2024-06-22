Aprio Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Florin Court Capital LLP raised its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 33,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 466,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,204,000 after buying an additional 63,528 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FIW opened at $101.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.02. First Trust Water ETF has a 52-week low of $77.11 and a 52-week high of $107.24.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

