Aprio Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

DIA stock opened at $391.30 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $323.21 and a fifty-two week high of $400.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $387.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $384.43.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

