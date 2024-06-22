Aprio Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASX. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in ASE Technology during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in ASE Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. BetterWealth LLC bought a new stake in ASE Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Capital Management Associates Inc acquired a new stake in ASE Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in ASE Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 6.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ASX opened at $11.58 on Friday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $12.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.20.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). ASE Technology had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3209 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.2%. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.31%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

