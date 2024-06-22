Aprio Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,952 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHI. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,547,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $539,217,000 after acquiring an additional 34,366 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $516,530,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,389,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,260,000 after buying an additional 104,453 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,254,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,737,000 after buying an additional 106,074 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,503,000 after buying an additional 484,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $838,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHI opened at $142.39 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.08 and a 12 month high of $165.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.33. The company has a current ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.68.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.17%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.31.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

