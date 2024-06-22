Aprio Wealth Management LLC Has $270,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $77.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.36. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $82.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

