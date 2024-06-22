Aprio Wealth Management LLC Has $282,000 Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Southern by 62.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SO opened at $78.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $61.56 and a twelve month high of $80.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $684,815.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,117,660.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Argus lifted their price objective on Southern from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

