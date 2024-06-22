Aprio Wealth Management LLC Invests $267,000 in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $313.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $291.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.24. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.10 and a fifty-two week high of $317.79.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

