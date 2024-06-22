Aprio Wealth Management LLC Invests $292,000 in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 502 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 982 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 571 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 9,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE TMO opened at $564.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $574.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $560.37. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $603.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,430,359.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total transaction of $5,672,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $70,238,340.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $12,532,780 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

