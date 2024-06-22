Aprio Wealth Management LLC Purchases 950 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRF. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 64,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of PRF opened at $38.09 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a one year low of $30.29 and a one year high of $38.62. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.67 and a 200-day moving average of $36.67.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

