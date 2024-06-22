Aprio Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,324 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,419.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,846 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,488,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 681.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 691,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,398,000 after buying an additional 603,175 shares in the last quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $89,575,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,699,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,406,784,000 after acquiring an additional 583,028 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $161.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.60. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $163.81.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

