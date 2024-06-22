Aprio Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,021 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 514,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after acquiring an additional 43,516 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 483,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,887,000 after purchasing an additional 170,135 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,407,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 158,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,192,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 148,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after buying an additional 14,474 shares in the last quarter. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHG opened at $34.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.78 and its 200 day moving average is $32.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.99 and a 1-year high of $38.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The bank reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 7.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SHG

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.