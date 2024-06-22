Aprio Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,038 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hill Island Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $119.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $89.69 and a 52 week high of $120.21.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2916 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

