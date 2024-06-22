Aprio Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,263 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 740.0% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000.

Shares of AVEM opened at $61.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.65. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $50.65 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

