Aprio Wealth Management LLC Sells 91,083 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 93.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 91,083 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $43.95 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $44.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.71. The stock has a market cap of $79.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

