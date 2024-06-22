Aprio Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $81.24 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $84.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.77.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

