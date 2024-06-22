Aprio Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 180.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $26.97 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.50.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

