Aprio Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,123 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,193,773 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,476,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748,799 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 560.8% during the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 791,933 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,967,000 after purchasing an additional 672,095 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,045,541 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,194,751,000 after purchasing an additional 475,329 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 191.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 715,829 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $53,301,000 after acquiring an additional 470,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 581,714 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,020,000 after acquiring an additional 358,121 shares in the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on RIO. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $66.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.24. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $58.27 and a 12 month high of $75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

