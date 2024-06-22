Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.10

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:APTO) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.10 and last traded at C$1.13, with a volume of 11529 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.22.

Aptose Biosciences Stock Down 8.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27. The company has a market cap of C$16.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.26.

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:APTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported C($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.12) by C$0.14. On average, analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

