Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 0.5 %

ACGL opened at $101.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.60. The company has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.60. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $70.53 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,037,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

