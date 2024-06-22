Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Davis Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 441.7% in the fourth quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,500,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $482,755,000 after buying an additional 5,300,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,496,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,191,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,080 shares during the period. Gladstone Capital Management LLP grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 1,385,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,887,000 after purchasing an additional 478,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $295,440,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $101.89 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $70.53 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

