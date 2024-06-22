ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ) Holdings Reduced by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. decreased its position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stevard LLC grew its position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Stevard LLC now owns 13,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 4,722.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BATS:ARKQ opened at $54.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.14 and a 200 day moving average of $54.51. The firm has a market cap of $870.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.56.

The ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies that its managers identify as benefiting from automation and other technological advancements.

