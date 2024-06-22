AssetCo (LON:ASTO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $31.00

AssetCo plc (LON:ASTO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 31 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 32.40 ($0.41), with a volume of 117195 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.50 ($0.43).

AssetCo Trading Down 2.8 %

The firm has a market cap of £44.88 million, a PE ratio of -350.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 33.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 38.25.

AssetCo Company Profile

AssetCo plc engages in acquiring, managing, and operating asset and wealth management activities and interests. It also offers investment management and advisory services, as well as is involved in the marketing of thematic exchange traded funds. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

