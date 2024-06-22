AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Holdings Decreased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at about $1,086,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth about $52,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $1,352,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AZN. Argus boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $78.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $80.86.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

