Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Shares Gap Down to $9.87

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.87, but opened at $9.59. Atara Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $9.79, with a volume of 10,088 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th.

Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Down 7.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.43. The company has a market cap of $991.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.54.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.75) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.25) by $3.50. The firm had revenue of $27.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.00 million. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 671.70% and a negative return on equity of 783.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Atara Biotherapeutics

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, EVP Anhco Nguyen sold 1,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $26,582.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,054.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, EVP Anhco Nguyen sold 1,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $26,582.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,054.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 3,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $50,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,057.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,120 shares of company stock worth $94,860 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 368.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 208,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 164,206 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 383,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 86,842 shares during the period. Finally, Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

