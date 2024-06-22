AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,452 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 35,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of AT&T by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in AT&T by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 60,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.54.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $18.41 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.32 and its 200-day moving average is $17.11. The firm has a market cap of $131.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

