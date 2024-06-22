AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Lowered by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,227 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its stake in AT&T by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 35,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 60,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.54.

AT&T Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE T opened at $18.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $131.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $18.45.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 59.68%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

