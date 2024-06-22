Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 210,883 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 582,456 shares.The stock last traded at $109.79 and had previously closed at $108.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALV. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.50.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Autoliv

Autoliv Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.65.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.18. Autoliv had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,900 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total transaction of $240,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,822,237.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autoliv

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.