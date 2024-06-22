B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,253,593 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,383,000 after acquiring an additional 44,738 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,033,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,800,000 after acquiring an additional 69,403 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 847,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,786,000 after acquiring an additional 14,014 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 38.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 695,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after acquiring an additional 194,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 527,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,002,000 after acquiring an additional 12,812 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock opened at $16.14 on Friday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $17.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day moving average of $16.20.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

