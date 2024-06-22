B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $742,000 Holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 307,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,653 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 212,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,720,000 after purchasing an additional 32,599 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 165,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 10,925 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF stock opened at $132.26 on Friday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $99.61 and a 12 month high of $133.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.42 and its 200-day moving average is $123.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

