B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 27,100 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 67.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,100 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 19.4% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,081,000. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 98,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after acquiring an additional 14,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carrier Global news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $135,568.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Carrier Global news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $135,568.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 262,954 shares of company stock worth $16,650,050. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of CARR opened at $62.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $66.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.36.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CARR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.86.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

