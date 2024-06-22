Bank of New Hampshire Decreases Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Bank of New Hampshire reduced its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Corteva were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 2,522.2% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Corteva Stock Performance

CTVA stock opened at $52.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $58.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.42.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.01%.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $1,826,381.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,144.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $1,826,381.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,144.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $687,391.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at $764,491.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,556 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,016. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

