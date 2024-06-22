Bank of New Hampshire Has $399,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bank of New Hampshire lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,034 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Intel were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

Shares of INTC opened at $31.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.57 and its 200 day moving average is $39.94. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $29.73 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $132.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.06.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

