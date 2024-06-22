Bank of New Hampshire Sells 150 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Bank of New Hampshire decreased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 343.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $214.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.91 and a fifty-two week high of $215.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total value of $455,771.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,993.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total transaction of $455,771.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,993.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $1,254,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,159,670.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $189.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

