Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 301 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,469 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $512,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,682 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $7,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 5,974 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $258.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $225.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.40. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $306.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 28.75%. The company had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total value of $4,409,049.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,419,797.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total value of $4,409,049.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,419,797.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $338,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,269 shares of company stock valued at $13,287,671. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised First Solar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on First Solar from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $274.00 price objective (up from $209.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on First Solar from $271.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on First Solar from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.72.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FSLR

About First Solar

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.