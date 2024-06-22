Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 54,632 Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,632 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned about 0.10% of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 24,412 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 318.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 229,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 174,314 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $12,115,000.

Shares of SQQQ opened at $8.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average of $11.54. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $23.34.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

