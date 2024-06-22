Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires New Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 102,825 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 204.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 604,238 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,021,000 after buying an additional 80,805 shares during the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth about $8,960,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 400.9% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 112,421 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 89,975 shares during the period. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,530,000. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.22.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 7,500 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $112,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,358.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 7,500 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $112,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,470 shares in the company, valued at $579,358.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 5,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $73,513.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at $823,339.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,650 shares of company stock valued at $505,863. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDOC opened at $9.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $30.41.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $646.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.31 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

