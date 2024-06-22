Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polianta Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 3,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in Humana by 57.1% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 102,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,645,000 after purchasing an additional 37,357 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 55.6% in the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in Humana by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 14,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $423.63.

Humana Stock Down 0.5 %

HUM opened at $355.49 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $298.61 and a fifty-two week high of $530.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $340.05 and its 200 day moving average is $355.48.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Humana’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

