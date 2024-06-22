Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,681 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in NiSource were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 6.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the 3rd quarter worth $324,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 7.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 61,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NiSource by 11.5% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 42,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NI. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of NiSource in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Insider Activity at NiSource

In other news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $104,626.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,978 shares in the company, valued at $558,584.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NiSource Stock Performance

NYSE NI opened at $28.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

NiSource Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.