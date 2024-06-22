Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 2,383 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 0.8% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $20,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total value of $172,732,959.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,583,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,450,473,117.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total value of $172,732,959.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,583,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,450,473,117.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 762,804 shares of company stock valued at $648,109,138 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $884.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.26, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $434.34 and a 1-year high of $905.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $798.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $727.93.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. Argus raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $803.50.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

