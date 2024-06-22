Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 6,615 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 63.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 45.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,226,000 after purchasing an additional 23,146 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 96.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,165,000 after purchasing an additional 59,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

In other news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,883.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

BLDR stock opened at $142.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $105.24 and a one year high of $214.70. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.07.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLDR. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.13.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

