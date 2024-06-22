Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys New Position in The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Taiwan Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 159.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Matisse Capital lifted its position in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 63,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 18,851 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 78,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 12,472 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Taiwan Fund by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 119,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter.

The Taiwan Fund Stock Performance

NYSE TWN opened at $43.51 on Friday. The Taiwan Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.03 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.06.

The Taiwan Fund Company Profile

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

