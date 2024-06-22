Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys New Stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 242,248 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RIG. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Transocean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 1,489.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,537 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:RIG opened at $5.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Transocean Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $8.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.86 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RIG shares. Susquehanna raised shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Transocean from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Transocean from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Transocean has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika bought 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $12,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,574,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,325,112.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Transocean Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

Further Reading

