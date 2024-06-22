Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,553 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 0.7% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $17,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bey Douglas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $913,000. Hartline Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 15,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 7,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. HSBC dropped their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.46.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $356.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $353.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

