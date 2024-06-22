Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $2.63 Million Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,852 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KEYS. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.7% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 20,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,892,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.33.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In related news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at $533,928.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Keysight Technologies news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at $533,928.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,071.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

NYSE KEYS opened at $136.98 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.57 and a 12-month high of $172.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.72 and its 200-day moving average is $150.90. The company has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 23.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Keysight Technologies

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

