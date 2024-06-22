Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $3.32 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stolper Co increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 17,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 86.8% during the first quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,736,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.79.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BABA opened at $73.68 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $102.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.93. The company has a market capitalization of $186.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.38.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $30.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.59 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.84%.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.