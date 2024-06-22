Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $3.50 Million Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 69.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,081 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 81,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $576,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 64.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,169,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1,253.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 27,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 25,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 1.3 %

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $29.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.43. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $28.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $300,814.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 170,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,149,059.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $169,814.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,226. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $300,814.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,149,059.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, CIBC set a $37.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

