Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after buying an additional 6,884 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 152.7% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of XBI opened at $92.38 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $63.80 and a 12-month high of $103.52. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.26.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

