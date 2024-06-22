Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth $1,855,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 56,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1,666.4% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Altria Group by 20.5% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 20,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,164,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,007,000 after acquiring an additional 77,478 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Argus raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.90.

Insider Transactions at Altria Group

In other Altria Group news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $988,303.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.7 %

MO stock opened at $45.74 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $47.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.01%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

