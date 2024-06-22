Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CYBR. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CYBR. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.83.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $258.00 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $142.92 and a 52 week high of $283.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of -403.13 and a beta of 1.08.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $221.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.42 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. Research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

